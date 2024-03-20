Europe Accounts For Significant Share In The Global Tuberculosis Testing Market

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Mycobacteria tuberculosis is causative agent of tuberculosis. The bacteria mainly targets lungs but sometime attacks genitourinary system, lymphatic system and central nervous system and causes tuberculosis of particular organ. Symptoms of pulmonary tuberculosis include cough, chills, fever, fatigue, loss of weight and others, if TB infection occur in bone than it may lead to joint problems and severe pain.

Tuberculosis test include blood test, sputum tests, and imaging test.

Blood test is used to confirm latent or active tuberculosis. Imaging test include chest X-ray or a CT scan. In X-ray white spots in are appeared in the lungs. As per of Centre for disease control and prevention around

9,105 TB cases around (2.8 cases per 100,000 persons) were suffering from TB in 2017. In 2017 only total 1,600,000 deaths were reported due to TB. After this increasing number of the TB patients all over the world the demand of diagnosing kit or testing kits for TB is also increasing

Market Segmentation

Global tuberculosis testing market is segmented by diagnostic test type and end user.

On the basis of diagnostic test type, the tuberculosis testing market radiographic test, laboratory test, nucleic acid testing, cytokine detection test, drug resistance test, and other diagnostic test types. Laboratory test is expected to hold major market share over the forecast period.

Based on the end user, the market is segmented into hospital/clinic and diagnostics/research. Diagnostics/research is expected to hold major market share owing to high prevalence of tuberculosis disease.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, tuberculosis testing market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and The Middle East & Africa (LAMEA).

North America accounts for the largest share of the global tuberculosis testing market. Penetration of tuberculosis testing product in this region is driving the growth of the market. Increasing prevalence of tuberculosis in babies and geriatric population on account of weak immune system. Europe accounts for significant share of the global tuberculosis testing market. Increasing prevalence of tuberculosis in U. K.

is driving the tuberculosis testing market. Approximately 10% population of U.K. suffer from tuberculosis.

Asia–Pacific is expected to fastest growing market during the forecast period. Rising number of incidences of Multidrug Resistant (MDR) tuberculosis and HIV-tuberculosis co-infection is driving the growth of the tuberculosis testing market during the forecast period. LAMEA is expected to witness a considerable growth in the global market during the forecast period. The significant growth is attributed to increasing prevalence of diseases.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the tuberculosis market include Abbott Laboratories, Becton Dickinson & Company, BioMerieux SA, Cepheid, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Hain LifeScience GmbH, Hologic Corporation, Qiagen, AdvaCare Pharma, and Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc.

MENAFN20032024004597010339ID1107999804