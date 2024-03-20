FFP2 Grade Protective Masks Market Size, Share | Growth Report 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) FFP stands for "filtering face piece." European Union-approved FFP masks offer protection against particulates such as grit. It is also referred to as a respirator or respiratory protection device. Pollen, smoke, vapor, disinfectants, and anesthetic gases can be avoided by using respirators. A respirator is a piece of personal protective equipment that prevents the user from inhaling aerosols, vapors, and gases.

The minimum filtration rate of FFP2 masks is 94%, and the maximum leakage rate is 8%. FFP2 and N95 are comparable respiration masks. These protective masks safeguard the individuals donning them and those in their immediate vicinity. Healthcare professionals and consumers for virus protection predominantly utilize them.

Market Dynamics

Surging Initiatives by Key Players Drive the Global Market

The growth of healthcare infrastructures and the emergence of new medical device industries can contribute to expanding the market for FFP2-grade protection masks. Manufacturers of FFP2 Grade Protective Masks and other industry participants emphasize country-specific strategies because it is common knowledge that economic and social conditions vary substantially in various markets and countries.

In addition, key players are expanding their production capacities in response to the pandemic, propelling market expansion. For instance, in March 2020, the 3M Company increased production of N95 face masks to meet demand. This allowed the company to meet the growing demand for masks. Honeywell International, Inc. also expanded the production of facial masks by establishing a production line in the United Kingdom in May 2020.

Growing Demand from Potential Industries Creates Tremendous Opportunities

The primary use of respirators has been in the healthcare industry to contain the pandemic. FFP2 masks are also utilized in industrial environments. Following asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) ranks second most prevalent respiratory ailment in the United Kingdom. About 2% of the population has been diagnosed with COPD. According to the CDC, work-related asthma is the most prevalent occupational respiratory disease and is likely underrecognized in the clinical setting. Approximately 17% of all cases of adult-onset asthma are linked to occupational exposures.

Animal health, janitorial services, cosmetology, farming and food production, industrial, manufacturing, or construction, and the healthcare industry are among the occupational categories in which occupational asthma may be acquired. Respirators can prevent respiratory issues caused by enzymes, latex, pollen, anesthetic agents, acids, bleach, hair dyes, aerosolized medications, metal compounds, and wood dust, among other agents. Therefore, the increasing demand from the industries above is anticipated to generate market expansion opportunities over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is the most significant global FFP2 grade protective masks market shareholder and is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 5.52% during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific held the largest market share because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the presence of significant industry players. In July 2020, there were over 744,006 coronavirus cases in India and approximately 83,572 cases in China. These astronomical numbers of coronavirus cases increased the demand for face masks, the first line of defense against contracting the virus. On the other hand, the COVID-19 outbreak increased production capacity and encouraged new market entrants. For example, according to the New York Times, Taiwan donated over 12 million face masks to countries severely afflicted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additionally, China's policy to combat the virus led to the production of 200 million face masks per day in March 2020, more than 20 times the quantity produced at the beginning of February 2020. In Singapore, which previously discouraged citizens from donning masks, made it mandatory to wear one outside or face a USD 300 fine (USD 210). The high national demand and legal requirements attract global demand for respirators. These factors propel the market for FFP2-grade protective masks in Asia-Pacific.

Key Highlights



The global FFP2 grade protective masks market was valued at USD 1,791.15 million in 2022. It is estimated to reach USD 2,826.66 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.20% during the forecast period (2023–2031).

Based on type, the global FFP2 grade protective masks market is segmented into flat-fold type and cup style.

The flat-fold type segment is the largest revenue contributor to the market and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.36% over the forecast period.

Based on application, the global FFP2 grade protective masks market is segmented into individual and medical institutions.

The individual segment owns the highest market share and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 5.41% during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is the most significant global FFP2 grade protective masks market shareholder and is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 5.52% during the forecast period.



Competitive Players

The key players in the global FFP2 grade protective masks market are The Gerson Company, 3M, Ansell Ltd, Cardinal Health, CM Mask, DACH Schutzbekleidung GmbH & Co. KG, Shanghai Dasheng Health Products Manufacturing Co., Ltd, Honeywell, Shanghai YunQing Industrial Co., LTD and Winner Medical.

Market News



In December 2022, China Pharma Holdings, Inc., a NYSE American-listed company with a fully integrated specialty pharmaceuticals subsidiary in China, announced the launch of N95 medical protective masks ("N95 mask").

In December 2022, The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention division, authorized Optrel's N95 masks as the first with a transparent window in front of the mouth (CDC). There are other face masks with see-through apertures, but this one is special because it is an N95.



Global FFP2 Grade Protective Masks Market: Segmentation

By Type



Flat-Fold Type

Cup Style



By Applications



Individual

Medical Institutions



By Regions



Americas

Europe

Asia-Pacific

The Middle East and Africa



