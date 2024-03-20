12 Workers Killed In Pakistan Coal Mine Blast

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Pakistan authorities have announced that a methane gas explosion in a coal mine in the southwest of the country has claimed the lives of 12 miners while eight others have been rescued.

Abdul Ghani Baloch, the head of the mine inspectorate in Balochistan, Pakistan, stated on Wednesday, March 20, that the incident occurred in a coal mine in the Harnai area of Balochistan province.

According to Baloch, 20 miners were working in the mine, out of which 12 lost their lives, and eight of them were rescued and transferred to the hospital.

He attributed the event's cause to a methane gas explosion and announced the conclusion of rescue operations in the mine.

Deadly explosions have previously occurred in coal mines located in the regions of Balochistan province, Pakistan.

According to the Associated Press report, safety standards in the coal mining industry in Pakistan are usually low, leading to accidents and explosions that claim the lives of dozens of miners annually.

