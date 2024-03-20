M A Kalam Talukdar Promoted To GM At HANSA

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: M A Kalam Talukdar has been promoted to the position of General Manager at HANSA-A Premium Residence by Unique Hotel and Resorts, also the parent company of The Westin and Sheraton Dhaka.

Kalam extensive experience, sheer will for excellence and dedication to guest satisfaction make him suitable for the role, said the hotel in a release.

Prior to this, Kalam served as Resident Manager at HANSA for the last three years, where he played a pivotal role in elevating the hotel's position among guests by ensuring quality services, added the release.

Kalam brings over 20 years of experience in the hospitality industry to the table. Over the years, he worked at Royal Park Residence, Dhaka Regency Hotel and The Westin Dhaka, among others, at various capacities.

His commitment to guest satisfaction is reflected in HANSA's current status as the number one ranked hotel in Uttara on TripAdvisor, further claimed the release.

As the General Manager now, Kalam is committed to building upon HANSA's strong foundation. His focus will be on elevating the guest experience to even greater heights, while maintaining the hotel's financial strength and fostering a supportive environment for the dedicated staff who make HANSA a success, concluded the release.

