Gazans Families Seeking Treatment In Turkiye, Qatar Reunited In Doha

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, March 20 (KUNA) -- Qatar announced on Wednesday that those injured in the ongoing Israeli onslaught on Gaza and seeking treatment in both Turkiye and Qatar were reunited in Doha.

In a statement, the Qatari Foreign Ministry said that bringing families together to continue treatment was part of an initiative by Qatar's Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad launched last December including 1,500 Palestinians.

The initiative also would sponsor 3,000 orphans, it added.

The ministry expressed gratitude to Turkiye for facilitating the reunion of Gazans forcibly separated by the Israeli aggression. (end)

