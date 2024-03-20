Raj Arjun Says His ‘Razakar’ Character Is Similar To Hitler, Saddam Hussein

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 20 (IANS) Actor Raj Arjun, who is receiving a lot of positive response for his work in Telugu film 'Razakar: The Silent Genocide Of Hyderabad', has said that his character in the film is a barbarian without any emotions, and has similarities with Hitler and Saddam Hussein.

In the film, he essays the role of Kasim Razvi, a politician in the then princely state of Hyderabad. He was the president of the Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen party from December 1946 till the state's liberation in 1948. He was also the founder of the Razakar militia in the state.

About his character, he said:“When you get into the psychology of the character, you cannot be away from the impression or impact it leaves on you, and so has Kasim Razvi's portrayal in 'Razakar' done to me. I'm slowly breaking from the aura that Kasim Razvi has instilled in me. I believe this is one of my best performances after 'Secret Star' and 'Thalaivi'. Kasim Razvi's personality has similarities to Hitler and Saddam Hussein. A barbarian without any emotions.”

He further mentioned that the kind of roles he has been offered from southern cinema have always been extraordinary and exclusive.

He shared:“They have some sort of complexity and despite being offered the role of main villain, these characters always had different emotions and layers to play with. As an actor, I find that there is a graph in those roles and they are true in their own way.”