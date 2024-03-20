Border Clash Halts Traffic And Trade, Schools Shut For Third Day

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) TNN | Tribal News Network

CITIZEN JOURNALIS

JOURNALIS CLIMATE CHANG

CHANG اردو

Politics

Health

Education

Life Style

Sports

Crimes

Blogs

Facebook Linkedin Soundcloud Twitter Youtube Sign inWelcome! Log into your accountyour usernameyour password Forgot your password? Get help Password recoveryRecover your passwordyour email A password will be e-mailed to you.Home Crimes Border Clash Halts Traffic and Trade, Schools Shut for Third DayBorder Clash Halts Traffic and Trade, Schools Shut for Third Day

The skirmish unfolded early Monday morning when mortar shells rained down on the Borki border area of Kurram district from Paktia province in Afghanistan.

By TNN Editor - March 20, 2024Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email

For the third consecutive day, the Pak-Afghan border in the Kurram district remains shuttered to both traffic and trade, following a clash that erupted between security forces. Tensions persist, leading to the continued closure of educational institutions in the area.

The skirmish unfolded early Monday morning when mortar shells rained down on the Borki border area of Kurram district from Paktia province in Afghanistan.

The ensuing exchange of fire, characterized by the deployment of heavy weaponry and automatic arms, persisted throughout the day, resulting in casualties and financial losses on both sides.

Also Read: Balancing Act: The Dilemma of Working Mothers

The closure of the Kharlachi terminal has disrupted traffic and trade with Afghanistan for the second consecutive day, exacerbating economic strain in the region. Concurrently, educational institutions have remained shuttered amidst escalating tensions.

Efforts by local elders from border communities on both sides have temporarily quelled the firing. However, despite plans for a jirga to convene yesterday to negotiate a permanent ceasefire, tribal leaders Jalal Bandish and Malik Syed Asghar announced its postponement, citing the need for diplomatic intervention to resolve the conflict.