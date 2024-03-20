Minister Jeyhun Bayramov Left For Business Trip To Belgium

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On March 20, Azerbaijan Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov left
for the Kingdom of Belgium for a business trip, Azernews reports,
citing the Ministry's press service.
The press service noted that within the framework of the visit,
Minister Jeyhun Bayramov will participate and make a speech at the
Nuclear Energy Summit to be held in Brussels on March 21, as well
as hold a number of bilateral meetings.
MENAFN20032024000195011045ID1107999727
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.