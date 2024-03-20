Minister Jeyhun Bayramov Left For Business Trip To Belgium

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On March 20, Azerbaijan Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov left for the Kingdom of Belgium for a business trip, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry's press service.

The press service noted that within the framework of the visit, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov will participate and make a speech at the Nuclear Energy Summit to be held in Brussels on March 21, as well as hold a number of bilateral meetings.