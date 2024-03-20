               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov Left For Business Trip To Belgium


3/20/2024 6:13:12 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On March 20, Azerbaijan Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov left for the Kingdom of Belgium for a business trip, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry's press service.

The press service noted that within the framework of the visit, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov will participate and make a speech at the Nuclear Energy Summit to be held in Brussels on March 21, as well as hold a number of bilateral meetings.

MENAFN20032024000195011045ID1107999727

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search