Illegal Weapons And Ammunition Discovered In Khankendi

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On March 19, police officers conducted an operation in the
territory of Khankendi city, Azernews reports,
citing the press service of the Azerbaijan Internal Ministry.
As a result of the measures, two automatic weapons of different
brands, one pistol, four grenades, two grenade lighters, 10
cartridge combs, 190 cartridges of different calibers and other
ammunition were found and taken from the territory of Khankendi
city.
