Israeli Attacks Cause 104 Fatalities In Gaza In 24 Hours

Gaza, March 20 (Petra) - The Ministry of Health in Gaza has reported 10 massacres carried out by Israeli forces targeting families across the Gaza Strip, causing 104 fatalities and 162 injuries over the past 24 hours alone.In its daily statistical briefing tracking casualties amid the ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza, now spanning 166 days, the Ministry added that many victims are still trapped beneath rubble and inaccessible to rescue teams.The cumulative toll of Israeli aggression now stands at a staggering 31,923 fatalities and 74,096 injuries since the outset of Israeli attacks on October 7th.