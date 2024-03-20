25 Pc Employees Hesitant To Speak On Stress, Burnout At Workplace: Report

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 20 (IANS) A quarter of all employees or one in every four find it difficult to speak about mental health issues like stress, burnout, anxiety, or depression at the workplace, according to a new report on Wednesday.

The report by Great Place To Work India, a workplace assessment and recognition organisation, is based on a survey of more than 18.5 lakh employees from over 210 companies across 18 industries in 2023.

Burnout emerged as a significant concern with 56 per cent of employees being affected.

Importantly, the survey showed one out of every four employees struggling to speak up about stress, burnout, anxiety, or depression without feeling judged at the workplace.

“Employee wellbeing -- a concept that went from a niche idea to a boardroom priority -- has reached a critical juncture. This year's data reveals a concerning 2-point decline in overall satisfaction, coupled with a 3-point increase in burnout experiences. It's a stark reminder that true well-being isn't a one-time initiative but a continuous journey that requires unwavering commitment,” said Yeshasvini Ramaswamy, Serial Entrepreneur & CEO, Great Place To Work, India, in a statement.

“While industries like construction and retail are leading the charge, the decline in mental health support, professional growth and development, and effective management and engagement highlights areas demanding collective action. It's no secret that the fear of judgement often prevents even one in four employees from voicing issues like stress, burnout, or anxiety. This silence underscores the need for a more transparent and supportive environment,” Yeshasvini added.

Further, the report also showed that more than 80 per cent of employees report having a positive sense of community at their workplace, but workers aged 25 or below reported the lowest sense of community.