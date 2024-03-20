Depression Raises Annual Rainfall Average To 74%

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 20 (Petra) - The Ministry of Water and Irrigation reported a notable increase in rainfall, with the long-term annual average (8.1 billion cubic meters) rising to 74 percent as of Wednesday morning.According to a ministry statement, this surge contrasts with the same period last year, with rainfall reaching 90 percent of the long-term annual average.Over the past 24 hours, approximately 2 million cubic meters of water flowed into the dams, raising their total storage to 140.5 million cubic meters, or 48.7% of their total capacity, which stands at 288,128 million cubic meters.Among the regions experiencing significant precipitation, Madaba recorded the highest amount of rainfall within 24 hours, measuring up to 27 mm. This widespread rainfall has benefited most areas across the Kingdom.