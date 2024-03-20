Electricity Demand Peaks At 3760 Megawatts On Tuesday

Amman, March 20 (Petra) -- The National Electric Power Company reported that Tuesday, saw a peak in electricity demand, reaching 3760 megawatts.As the current winter season progresses, the maximum load recorded has reached 4050 megawatts, indicating the increasing demand for electricity during this period.Highlighting a milestone, the Kingdom experienced its highest electrical load in August last year, registering a remarkable 4220 megawatts.

