Radisson Hotel Group Appoints Nikhil Sharma As Managing Director And ASVP For South Asia

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Radisson Hotel Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Nikhil Sharma as the Managing Director and Area Senior Vice President (ASVP) for South Asia, effective April 1, 2024.



In his new role, Nikhil Sharma will lead Radisson Hotel Group's operations in the dynamic South Asia region, which boasts over 165 hotels in operation and development. He brings a wealth of experience and will play a pivotal role in strengthening the Group's leadership in the Indian market, nurturing relationships with its valued partners, driving revenue growth, and ensuring operational excellence. Nikhil will also lead the Group's vision of being an employer of choice for dynamic talent in the hospitality ecosystem.



Nikhil joins Radisson Hotel Group from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WHR) where he served as Market Managing Director Eurasia, overseeing Business Development, Operations, New Openings, and Sales & Marketing. Before his time at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, he held the position of Chief Operating Officer at Ginger Hotels, a renowned brand under the IHCL conglomerate. He was also a founding member of the Lemon Tree Hotel Company and a significant contributor to the growth of India's upscale hotel segment.



"Nikhil's appointment reflects our commitment to strengthening our leadership team and driving strategic growth in South Asia. This region is a key market for us, and with Nikhil's strategic vision and deep understanding of the industry, we are confident in our ability to further elevate our presence and deliver exceptional experiences to our guests," said Chema Basterrechea, Global President & Chief Operations Officer at Radisson Hotel Group



"In the past 25 years, Radisson Hotel Group has become synonymous with unparalleled hospitality and delivering memorable moments to millions of guests. We have leveraged the collective efforts of our teams to establish a first-movers advantage that has resulted in the expansion of our footprints in markets that are unique to the Group. We are pleased to welcome a dynamic leader like Nikhil to steer us ahead in this journey and wish him the best for leading Radisson Hotel Group's next phase of growth in South Asia," said K.B. Kachru, Chairman, South Asia at Radisson Hotel Group



"I am thrilled to be part of Radisson Hotel Group and to lead South Asia during this exhilarating period of growth. With a diverse portfolio of brands and hotels, the Group is poised to be the top choice for travelers and asset owners alike. I am grateful for this opportunity to drive innovation, deliver exceptional results, and elevate the brand while creating value for our stakeholders," said Nikhil Sharma, Managing Director and Area Senior Vice President (ASVP), South Asia at Radisson Hotel Group



Nikhil is an active contributor to the hospitality sector in India, serving on committees for various federations, associations, and industry bodies that drive transformative decisions within the industry. He is also a published author and a regular contributor to leading hospitality publications.



Radisson Hotel Group continues to command a leading presence in the Indian market and is one of the country's largest international hotel operators with over 165 hotels in operation and development. It continues to be the largest hotel operator in tier-1 markets like Delhi NCR and at the same time, more than 50% of its portfolio is in tier-2 and 3 markets where it has benefited by being the first mover. With hotels dotted across 70+ locations in India, there is a Radisson Hotel Group hotel in every 4 hours of drivable distance across the length and breadth of the country operating under brands, including Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Park Inn by Radisson, Park Plaza, Park Inn & Suites by Radisson, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson and Radisson Individuals and its extension Radisson Individuals Retreats. Additionally, the Group is soon set to open doors to the first hotel under its lifestyle luxury brand Radisson Collection.

