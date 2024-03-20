No Russian Warships Off Crimea Coast

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) There were no Russian warships in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov as of 6:00 local time on Wednesday, March 20.

That's according to the Ukrainian Navy , Ukrinform reports.

In the Mediterranean, Russia maintains two warships, including a Kalibr cruise missile carrier with a total volley of up to eight missiles.

Russian Defense Ministry planning to protectSea Fleet from Ukrainian strikes - ISW

According to Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk, Russia cannot afford to completely withdraw from the Black Sea water area, so it tries to strengthen its capabilities to defend their remaining fleet from Ukrainian strikes that have reportedly affected some 30 percent of Russia's naval grouping in Crimea.

