One Killed, Five Injured As Enemy Shells 18 Settlements In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, the Russian army shelled 18 towns and villages in the Kherson region, killing one person.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

According to him, the enemy shelled Beryslav, Shevchenkivka, Khreschenivka, Antonivka, Stanislav, Shyroka Balka, Osokorivka, Dniprovske, Mykhailivka, Kachkarivka, Burhunka, Respublika, Odradokamianka, Sadove, Kizomys, Prydniprovske, Shliakhove, and Kherson.

Two multi-storey buildings and eight private houses were damaged. An administrative building, a preschool, port infrastructure, and a car were also hit.

One person was killed and five others were injured as a result of Russian aggression, Prokudin said.

As reported by Ukrinform, on March 19, Russians shelled the center of Kherson, again targeting residential buildings.