Russian Army Shell Six Communities In Sumy Region

At night and in the morning of March 20, Russian invaders fired 16 times at the border areas and settlements of the Sumy region.

The Sumy Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"At night and in the morning, Russians fired 16 times at the border areas and settlements of the Sumy region. As many as 65 explosions were recorded. The Yunakivka, Myropillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Nova Sloboda, and Esman communities were shelled," the statement said.

The enemy fired at the Krasnopillia community with mortars and grenade launchers.

The territory of the Velyka Pysarivka community came under artillery and mortar shelling, as well as air strikes

Artillery shelling was recorded in the Myropillia community.

The Russians fired on the Esman community with small arms and mortars.

The territory of the Nova Sloboda community came under enemy artillery fire.

The Russian forces dropped explosives from a UAV on the Yunakivka community.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russians have been conducting cyberattacks on the official websites of administrations and heads of communities in the Sumy region.