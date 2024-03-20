At Azerbaijan's Proposal Phrase Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict Removed From Report Of Euronest PA

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The statement "Frozen Nagorno-Karabakh conflict" was removed from the report prepared by the Political Affairs, Human Rights and Democracy Committee of the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly (PA), Azernews reports.

The reports of the committees were heard at the 11th session of the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly held in Brussels, Belgium, and the topics of the next reports were determined.

Regional security issues were reflected in the report prepared by the Political Affairs, Human Rights and Democracy Committee. As a result of the changes proposed by the Azerbaijani delegation and accepted by the majority of votes, statements such as "frozen Nagorno-Karabakh conflict", "not referring to the Alma-Ata declaration in determining Azerbaijan-Armenia borders", "conducting peace negotiations only through the mediation of Brussels" were removed from the report.

Instead, it was reflected in the report that everyone should support the process of normalization of Azerbaijan-Armenia relations, and that this process should be carried out in accordance with the norms of international law.

Azerbaijani MPs, Tahir Mirkishili, Tural Ganjaliyev, and Nurlan Hasanov made speeches at the discussion, noted the exceptional role of Azerbaijan in establishing security in the region, and emphasized the importance of signing a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia and opening regional communications to strengthen it.