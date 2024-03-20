At Azerbaijan's Proposal Phrase Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict Removed From Report Of Euronest PA

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The statement "Frozen Nagorno-Karabakh conflict" was removed
from the report prepared by the Political Affairs, Human Rights and
Democracy Committee of the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly (PA), Azernews reports.
The reports of the committees were heard at the 11th session of
the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly held in Brussels, Belgium, and
the topics of the next reports were determined.
Regional security issues were reflected in the report prepared
by the Political Affairs, Human Rights and Democracy Committee. As
a result of the changes proposed by the Azerbaijani delegation and
accepted by the majority of votes, statements such as "frozen
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict", "not referring to the Alma-Ata
declaration in determining Azerbaijan-Armenia borders", "conducting
peace negotiations only through the mediation of Brussels" were
removed from the report.
Instead, it was reflected in the report that everyone should
support the process of normalization of Azerbaijan-Armenia
relations, and that this process should be carried out in
accordance with the norms of international law.
Azerbaijani MPs, Tahir Mirkishili, Tural Ganjaliyev, and Nurlan
Hasanov made speeches at the discussion, noted the exceptional role
of Azerbaijan in establishing security in the region, and
emphasized the importance of signing a peace agreement between
Azerbaijan and Armenia and opening regional communications to
strengthen it.
