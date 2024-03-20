               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan Gets Report Submitted To Energy Security Committee Of Euronest PA Canceled


3/20/2024 5:16:48 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Azerbaijani delegation protested the report prepared by a member of the European Parliament in the Energy Security Committee of the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly (PA) held in Brussels, the capital of Belgium, because the report was biased against Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

The meetings with the MPs did not give results to prepare a compromise option, so the report was completely canceled.

Making speeches at the meeting, MPs Vugar Bayramov, Iltizam Yusifov and Razi Nurullayev voiced their opinions about energy security and the role of Azerbaijan in the construction of new energy infrastructures, the importance of the transition to green energy, and the contribution of the COP29 event in Azerbaijan to the world.

At the meeting, at the proposal of Azerbaijan, the topic of the report for the next meeting was chosen as "paradigm of the challenges of the interconnected energy system towards a more sustainable future in the Eastern Partnership countries".

