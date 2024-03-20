Azerbaijan Gets Report Submitted To Energy Security Committee Of Euronest PA Canceled

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Azerbaijani delegation protested the report prepared by a
member of the European Parliament in the Energy Security Committee
of the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly (PA) held in Brussels, the
capital of Belgium, because the report was biased against
Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
The meetings with the MPs did not give results to prepare a
compromise option, so the report was completely canceled.
Making speeches at the meeting, MPs Vugar Bayramov, Iltizam
Yusifov and Razi Nurullayev voiced their opinions about energy
security and the role of Azerbaijan in the construction of new
energy infrastructures, the importance of the transition to green
energy, and the contribution of the COP29 event in Azerbaijan to
the world.
At the meeting, at the proposal of Azerbaijan, the topic of the
report for the next meeting was chosen as "paradigm of the
challenges of the interconnected energy system towards a more
sustainable future in the Eastern Partnership countries".
MENAFN20032024000195011045ID1107999544
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.