Father, Uncle Of Badaun Accused Taken Into Custody

(MENAFN- IANS) Badaun (Uttar Pradesh), March 20 (IANS) The father and the uncle of Javed, the second accused in the Badaun murder case, have been taken into custody even as Javed remains elusive.

The police have taken into custody Babu, father of slain Sajid and absconding Javed, along with Kayamuddin, uncle of the accused, said a police official.

Sajid and Javed are accused in the double murder case in which two minor brothers were brutally killed in Badaun district on Tuesday night.

While main accesed Sajid was shot dead in a police encounter within two hours of the incident, Javed is still absconding.

The two children were hacked to death allegedly by Sajid, a local barber, at Baba Colony in Badaun on Tuesday evening, police said. The victims have reportedly been identified as Ayush ,13, and Honey ,6, while the accused Sajid, 22, a barber, owned a kiosk outside the house of the deceased.

The mother of the slain children told reporters on Wednesday,“It is Javed who can disclose the motive behind the murder of my minor sons. I still do not know why Sajid killed my sons. Maybe he did it at someone's behest.”