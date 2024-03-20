ED Raids Premises Of RJD MLA In Bihar's Buxar

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, March 20 (IANS) Separate teams of Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided the premises of RJD MLA Shambhu Nath Yadav in Bihar's Buxar district on Wednesday.

Shambhu Nath Yadav, MLA from the Brahampur Assembly constituency, is facing charges of disproportionate assets case.

The ED teams arrived at half-a-dozen properties of the RJD MLA and his relatives at around 4 a.m. and were scanning documents, laptops and hard disks.

Shambhu Nath Yadav was elected from Brahampur in 2015 and 2020 Assembly elections.

Sources have said that he is very close to the Lalu Prasad family. Shambhu Nath Yadav is a prominent sand trader in the region and also owns a hotel in Bihta block in Patna district.

Earlier, ED teams raided the house of RJD MLA Kiran Devi in Bhojpur district and RJD leader Subhash Yadav in Patna.