EC President Calls For European Summit To Address Ukraine, Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, March 20 (KUNA) -- President of the European Council Charles Michel has extended an official invitation to the member states of the European Union to hold a European summit next Thursday and Friday to discuss global issues.

In the planned meeting, the main topics that will be discussed are strengthening and accelerating military aid efforts to Ukraine, a common European defense strategy, in addition to discussing the catastrophic humanitarian situation in Gaza, reforming the European agricultural system and evaluating preparations for expansion, Michel said in his statement calling for participation in the summit talks.

It serves as an opportunity to strengthen and accelerate Europe's efforts in aiding Ukraine, in addition to effectively implementing European sanctions against Russia, and strengthening European efforts on the use of windfall profits from frozen assets to help Ukraine, Michel stated.

Regarding the European defense file, Michel said that Europe has not been investing enough in its security and defense and that now Europe faces the biggest security threat since World War II, adding that it is time to prepare for defense and shift the EU economy to a 'war economy mode.'

Regarding the Middle East file, Michel called for addressing the situation in Gaza due to the catastrophic humanitarian situation and pointing out the need for a ceasefire to protect civilians, allow hostages to return safely and ensure the possibility of delivering humanitarian aid as needed

Michel added that he would call on European leaders to intensify efforts to prevent regional escalation, especially in Lebanon and the Red Sea.

The crisis of Europe's agricultural sector will also be a subject of discussions by European leaders during the summit, where the concerns expressed by European farmers will be addressed.

Regarding EU enlargement, Michel announced that European leaders will assess preparations for enlargement and reforms and ensure that the EU and future member states are prepared.

He concluded by saying that European leaders will also review and discuss the current situation of migration and address various foreign relations issues. (end)

hts













MENAFN20032024000071011013ID1107999485