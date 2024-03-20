Kuwait Oil Price Rises To USD 86.68 Pb

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 20 (KUNA) -- Kuwait oil price rose by 75 cents to reach USD 86.68 per barrel on Tuesday vis a vis USD 85.93 pb Monday, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation said on Wednesday. In international markets, the Brent crude futures rose by 49 cents to settle at USD 87.38 pb and those of the West Texas Intermediate crude climbed by 75 cents, settling at USD 83.47 a barrel. (end) km

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.