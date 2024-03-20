Kuwait Participates In Diplomatic Movement To Stop Aggression On Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, March 20 (KUNA) -- Kuwait participated in an Arab diplomatic movement in Brussels to pressure towards stopping the Israeli occupation aggression on Gaza as well as halting the ongoing violations against Palestinians in the West Bank.

Kuwait's Ambassador to Belgium Nawaf Al-Enezi told KUNA that this came during a meeting held on Tuesday by the Arab Contact Group on the Israeli occupation aggression on Gaza with the European Commissioner for Neighborhood Affairs and Enlargement, Oliver Varhelyi.

The ambassador added that they conveyed the Arab position on the need to stop the aggression on Gaza and ensure aid delivery, in addition to the importance of the continued support provided by the European Union to the Palestinian Authority and the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).

Ambassador Al-Enezi explained that the European Union is an important partner for the region and due to the geographical proximity between the European Union and the Arab region, there are common challenges and interests.

He noted that the contact group stressed the need to pressure the Israeli occupation to stop the aggression and violations in the West Bank and the importance of lifting restrictions of access to Islamic and Christian holy places and stopping attacks on worshipers at Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Ambassador Al-Enezi pointed out that the humanitarian aid provided by Kuwait to Gaza through the air bridge amounted to more than 1,500 tons, the assistance provided by the Gulf Cooperation Council countries to UNRWA exceeded 1.3 billion dollars, making the Gulf countries one of the largest donors to the UN agency. (end)

