EU Expresses Alarm At Gaza Children Miseries, Heavy Toll

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, March 20 (KUNA) -- The Belgian Presidency of the European Commission and the European Council was alarmed by the continued deteriorating humanitarian situation for children in Gaza, where 29,782 Palestinians were killed since the hostilities, up to 70 percent were women and children.

Palestinian health authorities have reported that more than 11,682 Gazans were injured, and thousands were missing and more likely to be injured or killed under the rubble of destroyed buildings, according to a statement released by the European presidency.

One million children were displaced in Gaza, facing constant risks of exposure to violence and abuse including gender-based violence, detention, explosive ordnances, risks associated with loss of civil documentation to prove their existence, risks associated with attacks against schools and hospitals and lack of access to humanitarian aid, said the statement.

It also said that a report by the UNICEF estimated that more than one million children were in need of psychological support, as children with pre-existing and new mental or physical disabilities would be exposed to exacerbated risks of violence and abuse.

The UNICEF report showed that from October 7 to November 28, the World Health Organization (WHO) stated that there were 795 attacks on medical targets in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, resulting in 678 health workers killed and 920 others injured.

Also access to essential health services -including emergency obstetric care and new-born care- were severely limited, particularly for women and girls.

The water and sanitation situation was also critical; water production capacity was reduced to up to 40 percent of the normal daily production, leading people to consume unsafe water and limiting access to wash services, especially concerning for children and adolescent girls.

Furthermore, education in schools has halted in Gaza, where over 625,000 students have been deprived of education, over 5,055 students have been killed and more than 8,497 students have been injured, which resulted in the closure of a UNRWA schools in the Gaza Strip - most of them have turned into shelters - depriving the 300,000 children who attended them of their education.

The report also sheds light on the situation of children in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, where military "law enforcement operations" inside Palestinian communities and refugee camps as well as settler violence and movement restrictions have been proceeding, thus putting Palestinian children at higher risk of violence.

It stated that since October 7, at least 2,763 Palestinians including 1,319 children have been displaced -mainly in Area C and East Jerusalem- due to violence and access restrictions, home demolitions, and destruction of residences during "military law enforcement operations."

Based on the Convention of the Rights of the Child, the UNSC resolutions 2712 and 2720, the European Union called for urgent assistance to the children of Gaza and the West Bank as well as obligations for the parties to protect civilians.

They also called for the respect of international law, including international human rights law and humanitarian law.

The statement also emphasized to end of violation against all children, and an immediate safe and unconditional release of all detained children and hostages.

As it called for safe and unrestricted humanitarian access to and within the Gaza Strip, including in the north, and in the West Bank to reach affected populations.

As the statement pledged to support a scaled-up UN-coordinated and principled humanitarian response to the Palestinian Children in Gaza and the West Bank with a focus on children with special needs. ( end)

hts











MENAFN20032024000071011013ID1107999482