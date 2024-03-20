Night Temp Rises In Kashmir Amid Forecast For Wet Spell

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Amid forecast for rains and snow on March 21-22, night temperature recorded a rise at most places in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.
While generally dry weather has been forecast during the next 24 hours, a meteorological department official, as per news agency GNS said that there is possibility of light to moderate rain/snow at many places with thunder/lightning & gusty winds over plains of Kashmir and Jammu division from March 21-22.
On March 23, he said, weather is expected to be generally dry weather and on March 24, partly to generally cloudy weather is expected with light rain/snow at few places.
From March 25-26, he said, generally dry weather is expected while from March 27-28, weather is generally going to be partly to generally cloudy with possibility light rain/snow at few place.
Regarding temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a minimum of 4.2°C against 2.5°C on the previous night which was below normal by 0.5°C for the summer capital of JK for this time of the year. Read Also 2 Day Wet Spell Forecast for Kashmir Valley From Thursday Spring Clashing With Winter in Kashmir? Rains, Snow Likely On March 21, 22
Qazigund recorded a minimum of 2.4°C against 2.2°C on the previous night and it was 1.2°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.
Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 1.1°C against minus 0.9°C on the previous night and it was 1.2°C below normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.
Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of 4.0°C against 3.8°C on the previous night and it was 0.5°C above normal, the official said.
Kupwara town recorded a low of 1.9°C against 1.5°C on the previous night and it was 1.2°C below normal there, the official said.
Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 0.8°C against minus 1.0°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 1.5°C for the famous skiing resort in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.
Jammu, he said, recorded a minimum of 14.6°C and it was below normal by 0.3°C for the winter capital of J&K.
Banihal recorded a low of 8.6°C, Batote 9.3°C and Bhaderwah 4.6°C, he said.
