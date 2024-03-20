               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Moomoo's Latest Paper Trade Competition Reveals Top 3 Most Popular Stocks Among Traders


3/20/2024 5:08:54 AM

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)


data-text="Moomoo's Latest Paper Trade Competition Reveals Top 3 Most Popular Stocks among Traders" data-link=" Latest Paper Trade Competition Reveals Top 3 Most Popular Stocks among Traders" class="whatsapp">Shar
TORONTO, CANADA - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 March 2024 - World's leading investment and trading platform moomoo has recently concluded its highly anticipated Paper Trading Competition 2024 New Year Session, showcasing a surge in participant engagement and heightened interest in technology sector investments. With an impressive turnout of 2,140 contestants, the competition demonstrated a notable preference for technology stocks among investors.
Moomoo has launched its Paper Trade Function to offer experiential trading opportunities to users, allowing them to practice trading without risking real money and enhancing their trading skills and strategies. During the one-month competition period from 19th January to 18th February 2024, participants were equipped with USD 100,000 in virtual capital to trade U.S. stocks, aiming to refine their strategies and maximize returns in a risk-free environment. The winner achieved a 50.27% rate-of-return (ROR) , while second and third places reached RORs of 43.67% and 31.91% respectively. On average, each contestant traded 10.8 times over the one-month competition period, with an investment amount of USD 32,500.
The top 3 most traded stocks are Tesla (36.4%), NVIDIA (21.6%) and Microsoft (13.0%), which collectively dominated trading activity, reflecting investors' active participation and keen focus on the technology sector.
This round of competition has awarded a total of 174 contestants:
Achievements based on ROR
# of Winners
Cash Credits Rewarded
20% +
19
$100
10-20%
29
$20
5-10%
44
$10
2-5%
82
$5

Moomoo invites traders of all levels to participate in its upcoming Paper Trading Competition, scheduled from 15 March to 14 April. Seize the chance to elevate your trading journey, embrace innovation, and showcase your expertise in the ever-evolving world of finance.
Hashtag: #Moomoo

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About moomoo

Moomoo is an investment and trading platform that empowers global investors with pro-grade, easy-to-use tools, data, and insights. It provides users with the necessary information and technology to make more informed investment decisions. Investors have access to advanced charting tools, technical analytics, and Level 2 Data.
Moomoo grows with its users, cultivating a community where investors share, learn, and grow together in one place. Moomoo provides free access to investment courses, educational materials, and interactive events that any investor, at any level, can gain from. Users can join forum discussions, trending topics, and seminars to gain more investment knowledge and insights.
The moomoo app is offered by Moomoo Technologies Inc. a company that is based in Palo Alto, California. The app is used globally in countries including Singapore, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, and Canada. Moomoo's parent company, Futu Holdings Limited, is Nasdaq Listed. It is a global strategic collaborator with the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). Moomoo is not just your investment platform. It is your investment journey.
For more information, please contact


Moomoo Financial Canada

MENAFN20032024003092003082ID1107999478

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search