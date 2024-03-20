Mumbai Airport Announces Flight Schedule For Summer

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Mumbai: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai has announced its summer schedule, boasting an 8% increase in weekly flight activity compared to the previous year's summer schedule. Running from March 31st, 2024, to October 26th, 2024, CSMIA is geared up to accommodate the heightened demand for both domestic and international travel, benefitting passengers from Mumbai and neighboring areas with expanded flight options. Notably, the summer schedule will feature augmented services to international hubs such as Paris, Doha, and Hanoi, along with the introduction of a new route to Tashkent.

As travel surges across India, CSMIA aims to provide passengers with enhanced connectivity and a more extensive flight schedule this summer, enhancing convenience and comfort for travelers. The airport anticipates 951 daily flight movements, marking a rise from approximately 882 in the previous summer schedule of 2023. This increase translates to over 6,657 weekly flight movements, representing an 8% surge in flight operations compared to 2023.

IndiGo will lead with 1,255 weekly departures, followed by Air India and Vistara contributing 539 and 519 weekly departures, respectively. The summer schedule will introduce improved connectivity with additional flight frequencies to various destinations. Significant increases in flight frequencies are observed for key routes like Delhi, with 27 additional weekly flights, and Srinagar, Ayodhya, and Kolkata witnessing increases of 28, 14, and 9 weekly flights, respectively.

CSMIA acknowledges the evolving needs of passengers and the escalating demand for air travel, offering 682 domestic and 269 international movements, including newly introduced routes. Additionally, Vistara will operate five weekly flights to Paris, Akasa Air four weekly flights to Doha, and Uzbekistan Airways twice weekly flights to Tashkent, with Vistara also providing daily flights to Hanoi. This meticulously crafted schedule not only addresses the burgeoning passenger traffic at CSMIA but also ensures travelers benefit from optimal connectivity and safety through seamless direct flight connections.

To manage the escalating passenger traffic demand, CSMIA has implemented various infrastructural enhancements, guaranteeing a smooth travel experience through the airport. This emphasis on enhanced connectivity in the summer schedule underscores CSMIA's commitment to providing top-tier amenities and ensuring an unparalleled travel experience, reflecting ongoing efforts to meet and exceed passenger expectations at every stage of their journey.

