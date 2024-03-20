Canada ceases arms exports to Israel amid Gaza conflict

(MENAFN) A Canadian government source disclosed to AFP on Tuesday that Canada has ceased exporting weapons to Israel. This decision coincides with Ottawa's recent practice of only sending "non-lethal" shipments, such as communications equipment, to Israel since the onset of the conflict in Gaza. The source further noted that no military exports to Israel have been recorded since January.



Israel has historically been a significant importer of Canadian weapons, ranking among the top 10 recipients of Canadian arms exports. In 2022, Israel received military equipment valued at 21 million Canadian dollars, following shipments worth 26 million dollars in 2021, according to Radio-Canada.



The suspension of weapon exports to Israel comes amidst mounting pressure on the Canadian government from various quarters. A group comprising lawyers and Canadians of Palestinian descent recently lodged a complaint against Ottawa, demanding the cessation of arms exports to Israel, citing violations of both domestic and international law.



Additionally, the Canadian Parliament passed a non-binding resolution on Monday urging the international community to prioritize efforts towards achieving a two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinians. The resolution reflects growing concerns within Canada regarding the ongoing conflict and the need for diplomatic initiatives to promote peace and stability in the region.



The conflict in Gaza erupted on October 7, triggered by a significant attack launched by Hamas on southern Israel. The toll of the conflict has been devastating, with at least 1,160 casualties reported, the majority of whom are civilians, based on figures compiled by Agence France-Presse from official Israeli sources.

