In A First In Raj, Home Voting Facility For Eligible Voters In LS Polls

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, March 20 (IANS) The process for home voting has been initiated in the Lok Sabha elections for the first time in the state as per the instructions of the Election Commission, confirmed officials on Wednesday.

The facility will be available for senior citizens above 85 years of age and specially-abled voters with more than 40 per cent disability category, they added.

The work of registration of eligible voters willing for home voting will be done by Booth Level Officer (BLO) in all the areas and after the names of the candidates for the Lok Sabha constituencies are finalised, door-to-door voting will be done.

Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta said the Election Commission has taken this initiative in the direction of inclusive elections. This innovation was successfully implemented in Rajasthan recently during the Assembly General Elections-2023, in which approximately 99 per cent of the 61,022 eligible registered voters availed the facility of voting at their homes. Now this facility is being provided for the first time in the state also during the Lok Sabha general elections-2024.

Praveen Gupta said that this facility was an option and the eligible voters will fill Form 12-D and give it to the BLO to select the facility.

The work of registration of voters for home voting has started for the first phase of polling and will continue till March 26. The voting process for home voting will start from April 5 and continue till April 14. If for some reason the voter is absent or deprived of home voting, the second round will be held between April 15 and 16, said the officials.