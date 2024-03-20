South Korean administration levies car manufacturers to heavy fines for safety breaches

(MENAFN) In a significant move, the South Korean government has announced the imposition of hefty fines totaling 10.3 billion won (equivalent to USD7.6 million) on a total of 10 foreign and domestic car manufacturers for selling vehicles with substandard safety standards. The fines, levied by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport, target companies found to have breached safety regulations in their vehicle models.



Of the 10 companies penalized, nine are foreign entities, including prominent names such as Volkswagen Group Korea, Mercedes-Benz Korea, Ford Sales and Service Korea, Porsche Korea, and BMW Korea. Hyundai Motor Company stands as the sole South Korean manufacturer on the list. According to the ministry's statement, the fines were imposed as corrective measures against defective components identified in the companies' vehicle models during the period spanning January to June of the previous year.



Volkswagen Group Korea incurred the largest fine, amounting to 3.5 billion won, with Mercedes-Benz Korea following closely with a penalty of 2.5 billion won. Ford Korea Sales and Service and Porsche Korea faced fines of 1 billion won each. Additionally, the ministry disclosed that separate fines totaling 39 million won were imposed on five companies, namely Stellantis Korea, Mercedes-Benz Korea, Volkswagen Group Korea, Ford Korea, and Kia, for selling vehicles without rectifying defective components.



The imposition of fines underscores the South Korean government's commitment to upholding rigorous safety standards in the automotive industry, prioritizing consumer protection and public safety. By holding manufacturers accountable for compliance with safety regulations, authorities aim to safeguard the interests of consumers and maintain the integrity of the automotive market. As such, the announcement of fines serves as a reminder to all stakeholders within the industry of the imperative to prioritize safety and adhere to regulatory requirements.

