Texas halts contentious SB4 immigration law amid legal battle

(MENAFN) In the latest twist of an ongoing legal dispute, a contentious law passed by Texas, which would empower state police to arrest and deport immigrants crossing into the United States illegally from Mexico, has been suspended once more on Tuesday night. The law, known as Senate Bill 4 (SB4), has been a focal point of controversy, particularly drawing strong opposition from the administration of Democratic President Joe Biden. The Biden administration staunchly opposes SB4, arguing that immigration matters fall under the jurisdiction of the federal government, not individual states.



White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre underscored the administration's concerns, asserting that SB4 would not only jeopardize the safety of Texas residents but also impose additional challenges on law enforcement agencies and contribute to chaos at the southern border. Jean-Pierre criticized SB4 as another instance of Republican officials politicizing border issues while hindering efforts to find practical solutions to immigration challenges.



The legal battle over SB4 has seen several developments in recent months. Last month, a federal judge suspended the law, citing conflicts with key provisions of federal immigration law. However, this decision was met with contention from a conservative-dominated appeals court, which ruled that SB4 could come into effect unless the Supreme Court intervened. Notably, the Supreme Court, where conservatives hold a majority of six justices to three liberals, initially suspended SB4 earlier this month. However, on Tuesday, the Court lifted the suspension while it continued to hear further arguments related to the law in the Court of Appeals.



The back-and-forth legal maneuvering surrounding SB4 underscores the deeply polarizing nature of immigration policies in the United States and the ongoing debate over the respective roles of state and federal authorities in addressing immigration issues. As the legal battle unfolds, the fate of SB4 remains uncertain, with implications extending beyond Texas to broader national debates on immigration reform and governance.

