Tabreed shareholders approve record cash dividend for 2023

(MENAFN) The shareholders of the National Central Cooling Company, known as "Tabreed," have given their overwhelming approval for the distribution of record cash dividends for the year 2023, amounting to 15.5 fils per share. This represents a notable 15 percent increase compared to the dividends distributed in the previous year, signaling the company's commitment to delivering value and returns to its investors.



Addressing stakeholders during the company's annual general assembly meeting, Khaled Al Qubaisi, Chairman of the Board of Directors, expressed pride in Tabreed's achievements over the past year. He highlighted the company's pivotal role as a sustainability leader, particularly emphasizing its active participation in discussions surrounding the global cooling sector at the Conference of the Parties (COP28). Al Qubaisi underscored the significance of the substantial dividends as a testament to Tabreed's sound growth strategy, reaffirming the company's unwavering dedication to prioritizing shareholder interests and delivering exceptional returns.



Al Qubaisi further emphasized Tabreed's steady growth trajectory, attributing it to the company's adaptability and positive environmental footprint. He stressed the increasing global focus on the cooling sector amid growing demand and heightened awareness of climate change mitigation efforts. In this context, district cooling emerges as a proven and effective solution, with Tabreed positioned as a leader in the field, drawing from its extensive experience spanning more than a quarter of a century. Looking ahead, Al Qubaisi outlined Tabreed's aspirations for further international expansion, leveraging its expertise to address evolving market needs and sustainability challenges on a global scale.



Moreover, shareholders ratified the appointment of Marion Derrider Blundell to the Board of Directors, succeeding Claire Pecheux. This decision reflects Tabreed's commitment to ensuring strong governance and expertise within its leadership team, as it continues to navigate a dynamic and competitive business landscape.

