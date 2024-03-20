Discover The Perfect Mother's Day Gifts With Bloomingbox On Talabat UAE

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Wed 20 Mar 2024, 12:22 PM

As Mother's Day approaches, elevate your gifting game with BloomingBox's exquisite Mother's Day Collection , now available only on talabat. Say goodbye to last-minute shopping stress and hello to convenient, swift delivery right to your doorstep, all within an impressive 45 minutes. Whether you're celebrating your own mom, a mother figure, or even your mom friend who deserves recognition, BloomingBox has curated a selection of delightful gifts to make her day memorable.

Perfect Flower Assortments

Medium Harmony Assortment

Enclosed within a soothing sage green box, discover a beautiful balance of colours that resonate with the harmony of a mother's nurturing embrace. A delightful mix of orange florals harmonises with whites and touches of greenery, creating a visual symphony that mirrors the warmth and balance a mother brings to our lives.

PRICE: Dh285

Gorgeous Gift Hampers

Bateel Biscuit and Sparkle Hamper

A token of appreciation for the exceptional taste and sophistication that mothers infuse into every aspect of life. You can order gourmet Bateel treats in a beautiful flower arrangement on the talabat app. This hamper includes: 1x Sparkling Apple & Date Juice (750 ml), 1x Date Maamoul Tin (300g), 1x Date Biscuits Tin (350g).

PRICE: Dh520

Rituals Sakura Hamper

Elevate the art of self-care featuring products from Rituals. You can order this gift of self-care essentials in celebration of the care that she constantly provides to her loved ones. This hamper Includes: 1x The Ritual of Sakura Foaming Shower Gel (200ml), 1x The Ritual of Sakura Sugar Body Scrub (250g), 1x The Ritual of Sakura Shower Oil (200ml), and 1x The Rituals of Sakura Body Cream (70ml).

PRICE: Dh450

Avantcha Signature Hamper

Savour the art of tea with this special hamper in collaboration with Avantcha. This blend of floral beauty and tea excellence represent the serene moments that mothers create, inviting her to relax and enjoy the soothing ritual of tea. This hamper includes: 1x Signature Collection 24 Silk Mixed Teabags, 1x Avantcha Double Wall Cup, and 1x Avantcha Solo Teapot.

PRICE: Dh490

Special Treats And Flower Bundles

Hydrangeas and Cake Bundle

Create your very own sweet symphony with a delightful ensemble to celebrate Mother's Day. An elevated gifting experience to make her day extra special. When you order on talabat, you can choose between a Medium bundle with 8 slices cake or a large bundle with 15 slices cake with a range of cake flavors including pistachio, vanilla berries, and chocolate fudge. All bundles will be accompanied with a balloon and a greeting card.

PRICE: Dh369 - discounted from Dh435

With BloomingBox and talabat, you can rest assured that your Mother's Day gift will arrive promptly and beautifully presented, ready to bring joy to the special woman in your life.

Don't wait until the last minute to show your appreciation. Explore BloomingBox's Mother's Day Collection on talabat today and make this day one to remember. Order now and let show all mothers some love!