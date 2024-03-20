Apple approves to settle USD490M in securities fraud lawsuit

(MENAFN) In a significant development, Apple has reached a landmark settlement of USD490 million in a class-action lawsuit, marking one of the largest payouts in a securities fraud case involving the tech giant. The lawsuit, which accused Apple's CEO Tim Cook of misleading investors in 2018, alleged that Cook exaggerated the demand for iPhones in China during an earnings call in November of that year. This alleged exaggeration purportedly led to a subsequent decline in Apple's shares in January 2019, following an announcement that the company would experience a significant revenue shortfall of approximately USD9 billion.



Investors claimed that Cook's remarks about the demand for Apple products in China were overstated, leading to a loss of confidence among shareholders and a subsequent drop in the company's stock value. The settlement, however, remains subject to approval by a federal judge overseeing the case in California. While Apple has refrained from commenting on the settlement, it vehemently denied any violations of US securities laws.



The litigation of this securities class action was spearheaded by Norfolk County Council in the UK, following an unprecedented warning issued by Apple regarding its sales in China in January 2019. This warning, a rare occurrence in Apple's history, anticipated a decline in revenues and consequently resulted in a downturn in the company's shares. Data from Institutional Shareholder Services, owned by Deutsche Börse, highlights the magnitude of this settlement, underscoring its significance in the realm of securities fraud lawsuits against Apple.

MENAFN20032024000045015682ID1107999412