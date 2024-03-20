Chinese economy displays varied performance in early 2024 amid uneven recovery

(MENAFN) Official data released recently sheds light on the mixed performance of the Chinese economy during the first two months of 2024, revealing a combination of sluggish consumption alongside a notable increase in industrial production. This contrasting trend underscores the uneven nature of the economic recovery in the world's second-largest economy.



Expectations for a robust rebound following the relaxation of strict Covid-19 restrictions in late 2022 have not materialized as anticipated. Instead, China grapples with challenges stemming from turmoil in the real estate sector, elevated unemployment rates among the youth demographic, and a deceleration in consumer spending.



According to the Chinese National Bureau of Statistics, retail sales—a key gauge of household consumption—recorded a 5.5 percent year-on-year increase in January and February combined. However, this growth rate marks a slowdown compared to December's 7.4 percent surge and falls slightly below analysts' expectations. A Bloomberg poll had projected a 5.6 percent increase, indicating a slightly tepid performance in consumer spending during the period.



It's noteworthy that the data collection period encompassed the Lunar New Year holiday, a significant cultural event in China. This year, the holiday fell at the beginning of February, typically preceding a surge in consumer spending in the weeks leading up to it. Despite this seasonal factor, retail sales failed to maintain the momentum observed in the preceding month, signaling underlying challenges in boosting consumer confidence and expenditure.



In contrast, industrial production displayed a more robust performance, registering a 7.0 percent year-on-year increase in January and February. This growth surpasses both the 6.8 percent uptick recorded in December and the 5.2 percent expansion anticipated by analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. The resilience exhibited by the industrial sector suggests ongoing efforts to ramp up production and drive economic activity despite headwinds in other areas of the economy.

