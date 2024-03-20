Unilever to reduce global workforce as part of cost-saving strategy

(MENAFN) Unilever, the renowned British consumer goods giant, has unveiled its ambitious plan to slash approximately 7,500 jobs worldwide, marking a significant step in its comprehensive overhaul aimed at generating savings totaling around £684 million (USD869 million) over the course of the next three years.



The company, which boasts a diverse portfolio of well-known brands such as "Marmite" and "Dove," disclosed that the impending job cuts primarily target office-based roles, emphasizing its strategic shift towards leveraging technology to bolster production capabilities and drive cost efficiencies.



Unilever has pledged to engage in consultations with affected employees regarding the workforce reduction, although specific details regarding the geographic locations where job losses will occur remain undisclosed at this time. The timeline for the job cuts is anticipated to span over the next two years, reflecting the company's commitment to executing its cost-saving measures thoughtfully and responsibly.



With a global workforce of 128,000 individuals, including 6,000 in Britain alone, Unilever's restructuring initiative underscores its dedication to optimizing operations and fostering sustainable growth. Hein Schumacher, the company's CEO, articulated that the announced changes align with Unilever's Growth Action Plan, emphasizing a strategic imperative to prioritize impactful initiatives while streamlining operations for enhanced efficiency.



Unilever's decision to embark on this transformative journey reflects its proactive stance in navigating evolving market dynamics and embracing technological advancements to remain competitive in the consumer goods industry. As the company embarks on this journey of strategic reinvention, it aims to emerge stronger and more resilient, poised to deliver long-term value to its stakeholders amidst an ever-changing business landscape.

