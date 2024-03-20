Gold prices fall amid stronger dollar prior to Federal Reserve meeting

(MENAFN) Yesterday saw a decline in gold prices as the dollar strengthened, with investors eagerly anticipating the outcome of the Federal Reserve meeting for signals on potential interest rate cuts later in the year.



In the trading arena, the spot price of gold experienced a 0.2 percent decrease, settling at USD2,156.67 per ounce, while US gold futures contracts also recorded a similar decline, dropping 0.2 percent to USD2,159.80.



The rise of the dollar by 0.2 percent to its highest level in nearly two weeks exerted pressure on gold prices, as it rendered the precious metal more costly for investors holding currencies other than the dollar.



Anticipation mounted as the market awaited the conclusion of the two-day monetary policy meeting of the Federal Reserve on Wednesday, with widespread expectations that interest rates would remain unchanged. Investors keenly awaited updated insights from policymakers regarding the economic outlook and potential adjustments to interest rates.



Commenting on the market dynamics, Tim Waterer, the chief market analyst at KK. M Trading, remarked that despite the dip in gold prices, the metal managed to hold above the support level at USD2,150 per ounce. He suggested that as long as gold maintains this level, there could be opportunities for short-term gains, particularly based on the statements anticipated from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell throughout the week.

MENAFN20032024000045015682ID1107999359