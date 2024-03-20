Oil prices fall in early Asian trade amid robust dollar, supply fears

(MENAFN) In the early hours of Wednesday's Asian trading session, oil prices experienced a downturn, influenced by the strengthening of the US dollar, which dampened investor sentiment. This decline followed two consecutive sessions during which both benchmark crude oils reached their highest levels in several months. Brent crude futures for May delivery dropped by 19 cents, or 0.2 percent, settling at USD87.19 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures for April delivery, set to expire at Wednesday's settlement, fell by 35 cents, or 0.4 percent, to USD83.12 per barrel.



The appreciation of the US dollar for the fifth consecutive session was driven by data indicating the resilience of the US economy, which impacted the confidence of Asian buyers. A stronger dollar typically makes oil more expensive for holders of other currencies, thus potentially weakening global demand.



The recent surge in oil prices was partly fueled by market assessments of the ramifications of Ukraine's attacks on Russian refineries on global oil supplies. However, trade sources revealed to Reuters on Tuesday that the decrease in Russian refining capacity resulting from these attacks actually led to an uptick in crude exports from the country. This unexpected development added a layer of complexity to the market dynamics, contributing to the cautious sentiment observed in early trading.



As market participants continue to monitor geopolitical tensions and supply disruptions, the interplay between factors such as the strength of the US dollar and developments in key oil-producing regions will likely shape oil price movements in the near term.

