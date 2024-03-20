ConocoPhillips CEO expects constant growth in US oil output, surpassing 14M barrels per day

(MENAFN) During the Sierra Week Energy Conference, ConocoPhillips CEO Ryan Lance shared his expectations regarding the trajectory of US oil production, predicting a continued increase that would surpass 14 million barrels per day before stabilizing. Lance specifically highlighted the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico as a focal point for production growth, projecting an annual rise of between 300,000 to 400,000 barrels per day in this region alone for the current year.



Moreover, Lance provided insights into ConocoPhillips' strategic initiatives, including the commencement of development activities for the company's ambitious $8 billion project in Alaska, known as Willow. This project, expected to span a four-year timeline, represents a significant investment in expanding oil production capacity and underscores ConocoPhillips' commitment to leveraging diverse energy resources.



The latest report from the US Energy Information Administration reinforces the significance of US crude production, noting that the country has maintained its position as the world's leading crude producer for the sixth consecutive year. The report highlights a record average production of 12.9 million barrels per day in 2023, with December witnessing a new monthly record of over 13.3 million barrels per day.



Looking ahead, projections indicate a continued growth trajectory for US oil production, with an expected increase of 400,000 barrels per day in 2024 followed by an additional 800,000 barrels per day in 2025. These forecasts reflect the ongoing momentum in the domestic oil sector, driven by advancements in technology, favorable market conditions, and strategic investments by industry players like ConocoPhillips. As the US continues to solidify its position as a key player in global energy markets, initiatives aimed at enhancing production capacity will play a pivotal role in shaping the industry's future landscape.

