Monroe Capital Hires Waleed Noor As Head Of Middle East And Plans To Open Abu Dhabi Office

Monroe Capital LLC ("Monroe") today announced it has expanded its platform to the Middle East with the appointment of Waleed Noor as Managing Director and Head of Middle East Distribution. Monroe is in the process of opening an office in Abu Dhabi. Mr. Noor will be based in Abu Dhabi and be responsible for representing Monroe throughout the region.

Prior to Monroe, Mr. Noor was a Managing Director, Head of Structured Solutions Sales (MEA Region) at Commerzbank AG, where he was responsible for sales and distribution of credit solutions, secured funding, origination and distribution of Emerging and Developed Market credit risk. Mr. Noor has more than 15 years of experience in alternative investments and fixed income. Prior to Commerzbank AG, he was a Director, Cross Asset Sales (MENA Region) at Credit Agricole CIB where he was responsible for institutional sales of investment products and hedging solutions. He also held positions at Goldman Sachs (MENA Region), Credit Agricole CIB (MENA Region), and Banque Saudi Fransi in Riyadh. Mr. Noor earned his M.A., Risk Management with Honours from Nottingham University Business School, UK, and his B.A. in Finance with Honours from Durham University, UK.

“We are very excited to add Waleed to the Monroe Capital team. We look forward to our continued strategic growth and expansion in the Middle East,” said Ted Koenig, Chairman and CEO of Monroe Capital.“Over the last few years, we have seen more interest and appreciation of the Monroe platform and the private credit asset class from Middle East investors. We have a tremendous opportunity to expand our footprint in this region.”

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital LLC (“Monroe”) is a premier asset management firm specializing in private credit markets across various strategies, including direct lending, technology finance, venture debt, opportunistic, structured credit, real estate and equity. Since 2004, the firm has been successfully providing capital solutions to clients in the U.S. and Canada. Monroe prides itself on being a value-added and user-friendly partner to business owners, management, and both private equity and independent sponsors. Monroe's platform offers a wide variety of investment products for both institutional and high net worth investors with a focus on generating high quality“alpha” returns irrespective of business or economic cycles. The firm is headquartered in Chicago and maintains 10 offices throughout the United States and Asia.

Monroe has been recognized by both its peers and investors with various awards including Private Debt Investor as the 2023 Lower Mid-Market Lender of the Decade, 2023 Lower Mid-Market Lender of the Year, 2023 CLO Manager of the Year, Americas; Inc.'s 2023 Founder-Friendly Investors List; Global M&A Network as the 2023 Lower Mid-Markets Lender of the Year, U.S.A.; DealCatalyst as the 2022 Best CLO Manager of the Year; Korean Economic Daily as the 2022 Best Performance in Private Debt – Mid Cap; Creditflux as the 2021 Best U.S. Direct Lending Fund; and Pension Bridge as the 2020 Private Credit Strategy of the Year. For more information and important disclaimers, please visit .

