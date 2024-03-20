European members of NATO confront large gap in defense spending despite low deficits

(MENAFN) A recent study conducted by the German Ifo Institute and reported by the Financial Times sheds light on the financial challenges faced by European members of NATO in meeting the alliance's defense spending target. Despite nearly halving deficit rates over the past decade, European NATO members collectively encounter a substantial financing gap of up to 56 billion euros annually. The research highlights that several European Union countries, including Italy, Spain, and Belgium, are falling short of meeting NATO's defense spending goal of 2 percent of GDP. Notably, these nations grapple with high levels of debt and budget deficits, exacerbating the fiscal strain on their defense budgets.



The report underscores the intensified budget pressures in Europe as efforts to bolster defense spending gain momentum in response to the conflict in Ukraine. These pressures unfold against a backdrop of sluggish economic growth and fiscal tightening across many European countries, posing challenges in bridging the defense spending gap. Economists caution that this fiscal constraint could impede efforts to meet NATO's targets and enhance defense capabilities.



Germany emerges as having the largest deficit in absolute terms, with last year's spending falling short by 14 billion euros compared to the required threshold. However, the research notes a significant reduction in Germany's deficit over the past decade, adjusted for inflation, with plans underway to eliminate the gap entirely by the current year. Meanwhile, Spain, Italy, and Belgium follow closely with deficits of 11 billion euros, 10.8 billion euros, and 4.6 billion euros, respectively. These countries, alongside three others in the EU, grapple with debt levels surpassing 100 percent of GDP, further complicating their fiscal outlook.



Italy stands out for its high budget deficit of 7.2 percent and escalating interest costs, projected to exceed 9 percent of government revenues this year. The findings underscore the complex fiscal landscape facing European NATO members as they navigate the imperative to bolster defense spending amid fiscal constraints and economic uncertainties.

MENAFN20032024000045015682ID1107999276