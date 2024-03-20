Brazilian FM Discusses Bilateral Ties In Lebanon

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Brazilian Foreign Affairs Minister Mauro Vieira met Tuesday (19) in Lebanon with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants Abdallah Bou Habib, with whom he discussed diplomatic and trade ties between the two countries. There were also meetings with representatives from the local army and the Brazilian community in the Arab country.

During his visit to the Lebanese capital, Vieira also attended the opening of the headquarters of the Brazilian embassy in the country and had a meeting with Spanish General Aroldo Lázaro, commander of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL). (Pictured above, Vieira, L, greets Prime Minister Najib Mikati.)

Vieira gave a autographed shirt of the Brazilian national team to Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri

The prime minister and Vieira discussed the situation of the Gaza conflict. According to Brazil's Foreign Ministry, Mekati expressed“gratitude” for Brazil's“stance” on Gaza. He said the diplomatic efforts of Brazil and President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva honors the historical ties between the two countries.

During the meeting with Minister Bou Habib, in addition to conflict and the establishment of a Palestinian state, Vieira addressed the bilateral relations between the two countries. Last year alone, trade between them added up to USD 344 million. Brazil is also home to the largest community of Lebanese expatriates. And 22,000 Brazilians live in the Arab country.

During the meetings, Vieira and the local officials also addressed the increasing tensions in Lebanon-Israel border and Lebanon's commitment to implementing UN Security Council Resolution 1701 regarding South Lebanon. Vieira highlighted Brazil's historical support for Lebanon, including its peacekeeping contributions to UNIFIL in a meeting with Lebanon's army chief Joseph Aoun.

Vieira visited an ice cream parlor that has a branch store in Brazil with entrepreneur Pierre Bachir (C) and Ambassador Tarcísio Costa

Vieira was accompanied in his meetings by Brazilian Ambassador to Lebanon Tarcísio Costa, with whom he visited an ice cream parlor of entrepreneur Pierre Bachir, whose brother has had two branches of the Bachir chain operating in São Paulo since 1981.

Brazil's foreign minister reassured the representatives of the Brazilian community living in the Arab country on the government's readiness to meet their needs“as effectively as possible.”

Vieira's visit to Lebanon is part of a trip to the region he is making this week. The foreign minister has gone to Palestine, Jordan, and Lebanon. On Wednesday (20) he will move on to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

Supplied/Brazil Foreign Ministry Supplied/Brazil Foreign Ministry Supplied/Brazil Foreign Ministry

The post Brazilian FM discusses bilateral ties in Lebanon appeared first on Agência de Notícias Brasil-Árabe .