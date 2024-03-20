

EQS-Media / 20.03.2024 / 07:30 CET/CEST

3U subsidiary Selfio expanding its online range

Online home technology shop Selfio now has a wider range of solar energy and battery storage systems

Full-line kits and expert advice facilitate rapid realisation 3U responds to rising demand for climate-compatible technologies Marburg, 20 March 2024 – Just in time for spring, with sunnier days ahead, Selfio, a 3U HOLDING AG Group company which specialises in serving self-builders and DIYers, is expanding its range of photovoltaic (PV) systems and battery storage systems. From solar modules, inverters and power storage units through to kits with perfectly coordinated components, the company functions as a one-stop shop for a new photovoltaic system or for the upgrading of an existing system. Whether flat or pitched roof, house façade, carport or outdoor area, homeowners can procure all the components they need from the online shop to generate climate-compatible electricity. Selfio has chosen the products of well-known names for its new range. Astronergy's PV modules offer state-of-the-art technology and are available in the Blackframe and Fullblack versions. Inverters from Huawei, KOSTAL and GoodWe are also offered for system operation, as string and as hybrid variants for the additional integration of an electricity storage system. These electricity storage systems also originate from GoodWe or LG and ideally supplement solar energy systems with a view to increasing the share of self-generated electricity. The storage facilities are also suitable for retrofitting an existing solar energy system. “The photovoltaic modules and inverters enable solar energy to be efficiently converted into electrical energy. Whether for self-consumption in combination with electricity storage or for feeding into the grid, photovoltaic projects can be implemented as required with Selfio's solar technology. During the launch phase, our customers benefit from“PV weeks”, campaigns which offer new photovoltaic products at a special price,” explains Uwe Knoke, Management Board member responsible for strategy and business development at 3U HOLDING AG.

Contemporary electricity production harnessing photovoltaic systems Investing in a solar energy system makes sense, both from a financial and from an environmental standpoint. State subsidies and incentives for energetic measures are available. Affordable purchase: VAT is currently not levied on the components of a solar energy system, which applies to photovoltaic modules, inverters and electricity storage systems. State subsidy: In many federal states and municipalities, funding programs are available for a new photovoltaic system or for upgrading an existing one, which is worthwhile as it lowers the investment costs. Savings effect: Using self-generated electricity from a photovoltaic system is far cheaper than buying it in from the grid – so self-consumption pays off. An additional source of funds comes from feeding surplus electricity into the grid. As soon as the solar energy system has paid for itself, the energy used may even cost nothing at all. Climate compatible: electricity sourced from solar energy is climate compatible and does not generate any emissions. Homeowners are therefore able to reduce their environmental footprint. Selfio sells all of its products directly but mainly online. The company offers its customers free advice and a comprehensive service with precise instructions to make DIY work easier for them. “3U's e-commerce operations enable us to make an important contribution to the energy transition. In times of a desperate shortage of tradespeople and rising costs, we enable our customers to take building and renovating into their own hands,” Knoke states.“The growth in 3U's e-commerce operations is promoted by targeted expansion of the product range and also of our focus to date on heating, air conditioning and water, along with broadening our customer base. We put clear blue water between ourselves and our competitors through offerings tailored to the market, flanked by extensive customer support, with expert advice and effective assistance,” Knoke adds.

Contact: Thomas Fritsche Press / Investor Relations 3U HOLDING AG Tel.: +49 (0)6421 999 – 1200 email:



Jörg Elmer Product Management Selfio GmbH Tel.: +49 (0)2224 1237 – 6546 email: ...

About 3U 3U HOLDING AG (), based in Marburg, Germany, was founded in 1997. As the operating management and investment holding company, it heads up the 3U Group. With a view to increasing the value for the shareholders, employees, customers, suppliers and all stakeholders, the company acquires, operates and sells companies in the three segments of ITC (Information and Telecommunications Technology), Renewable Energies and SHAC (Sanitary, Heating and Air Conditioning Technology). The 3U Group operates successfully and profitably with its business models in mega trends in all three segments and is striving to attain market leadership in particular with its e-commerce business model. 3U HOLDING AG shares are traded on XETRA, Tradegate and on German regional stock exchanges (ISIN: DE0005167902; identifier: UUU).

About Selfio Selfio GmbH (), a subsidiary of 3U HOLDING AG, has operated for more than a decade as a reliable partner for self-builders when it comes to new builds or renovations. Selfio GmbH is the largest Group company in the SHAC (Sanitary, Heating and Air Conditioning Technology) segment. The company offers builder-owners and DIYers a wide range of systems and products covering the entire scope of work involving sanitary, heating and air conditioning technology which can be procured online, as well as support in planning customers' projects. The company's extensive offering of expert advice online is supplemented by many freely available DIY videos.

End of Media Release



Issuer: 3U HOLDING AG

Key word(s): Industry

20.03.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: 3U HOLDING AG Frauenbergstraße 31-33 35039 Marburg Germany Phone: +49 (0)6421/999-1200 Fax: +49 (0)6421/999-1222 E-mail: IR@3U Internet: ISIN: DE0005167902 WKN: 516790 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1862161



End of News EQS Media