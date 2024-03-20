Saudi Arabia plans USD40B AI fund, looks forward to partnership with Andreissen Horowitz

(MENAFN) According to sources familiar with the matter, The New York Times reported that the Saudi government is in the process of establishing a substantial fund, valued at around USD40 billion, dedicated to investments in artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives. Representatives from the Public Investment Fund (PIF), the sovereign wealth fund of the Kingdom, have reportedly engaged in discussions in recent weeks regarding potential partnerships, notably with the American venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz and other financiers.



The report detailed discussions between Yasser Al-Rumayyan, Governor of the Public Investment Fund, and representatives from Andreessen Horowitz regarding the possibility of the American company establishing a presence in Riyadh. This move signals a proactive effort by Saudi officials to attract international expertise and investment in the burgeoning field of AI.



Furthermore, discussions within the Saudi sovereign fund have revolved around defining the role that Andreessen Horowitz could assume within the fund and strategizing on its operational framework. However, the report cautioned that these plans are subject to change as discussions progress and additional stakeholders are engaged.



The article suggested that the Saudi AI fund may see participation from other venture capitalists, further diversifying the pool of expertise and resources available for AI-related projects in the Kingdom. Anticipated to be launched in the latter half of the year, the fund aims to position Saudi Arabia as a leading player in the global AI landscape, leveraging significant financial backing to drive innovation and technological advancement in the field.

MENAFN20032024000045015682ID1107999167