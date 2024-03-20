Famine Is Weapon Of War In Gaza: EU's Borrell

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Israeli forces have continued their assault on Gaza for the 165th day, maintaining the siege of the Al-Shifa Medical Complex. They stormed the complex early Monday, detaining over 200 individuals within and nearby.

On Tuesday, Gaza's government media office reported that hundreds of Israeli soldiers, along with dozens of tanks, drones, and helicopters, were involved in the raid on the Shifa Medical Complex. The forces launched intense artillery, shell, and missile fire within the complex, targeting patients, displaced individuals, and civilians.

The media office also disclosed field reports of the execution of several children by the forces, including civilians, patients, and those displaced.

Furthermore, Gaza's Ministry of Health announced that for the second consecutive day, patients and medical staff at Al-Shifa Medical Complex are fasting without breakfast due to the siege's impact on water and food supplies. The ministry has called on international organizations to intervene against these violations affecting the sick, injured, and medical personnel.

On the humanitarian side, the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) warned that famine is looming in northern Gaza. The entire population is struggling to secure sufficient food, with approximately 210,000 people in the northern region facing the fifth and most severe stage of hunger.

EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell stated that famine is deliberately being utilized as a weapon of war in Gaza.

In a joint statement, Borrell and Crisis Management Commissioner Janez Lenarčič highlighted the dire situation:“Five months into the Palestinian crisis, the latest Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) assessment reveals the gravest predictions for Gaza are materializing. The nation is already experiencing famine, with the IPC estimating 100% of the population to be acutely food insecure. In the Northern Governorates, 70% are on the brink of famine.”

They emphasized the urgent need for action, stating the situation has escalated to beyond catastrophic levels.

The statement continued:“We call on Israel to ensure free, unhindered, and safe humanitarian access for all those in need, to collaborate with UNRWA, other UN bodies, and humanitarian groups by facilitating necessary visas and permits promptly. The EU acknowledges their vital efforts and is dedicated to ensuring their safety and unrestricted access to aid recipients.”

Amidst ongoing negotiations in Doha, Qatar, to secure a settlement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has limited the negotiating team's authority, setting stringent conditions on the potential exchange of Palestinian prisoners. This move complicates the delegation's ability to reach an accord.

Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majid Al-Ansari expressed cautious optimism regarding the truce talks in Gaza on Tuesday. However, he noted that it is premature to declare any breakthrough in the negotiations.

Al-Ansari added:“Negotiations are continuing in Qatar, and views are being exchanged between the two parties regarding the response to the proposal of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas).”

Moreover, an Israeli TV channel said that Hamas is demanding guarantees from Russia and Turkey in any prisoner exchange deal and a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

The Hebrew Channel 13 reported, on Monday evening, that“the new demands were delivered by Hamas at the end of the week, and they are: First, it demands guarantees from Russia and Turkey as part of any deal that will bear fruit, in addition to the participation of Qatar and Egypt, which have played the role of mediator in the talks so far, indicating that Israel opposes this request.”

It added that Hamas also demands the release of the 48 freed prisoners who were released in the deal to exchange soldier Gilad Shalit for Palestinian prisoners in 2011 and who were later re-arrested by Israel. The channel indicated that“Israel is ready to release a large portion of these prisoners, but not all of them.”