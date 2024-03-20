Madbouly Cites Economic Reforms, International Support As Pillars Of Egypt's Solidity

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly has highlighted the ongoing journey towards economic stability, emphasizing the government's commitment to reform. He acknowledged the World Bank's $6bn funding as a significant support for Egypt's reformative actions.

At the recent Egypt-EU Summit, Madbouly appreciated the recognition of Egypt's role in regional security and crisis management, particularly in the Gaza Strip. He also noted the European leaders' commendation of Egypt's successful measures in curbing illegal immigration from its shores.

The World Bank's $6bn financing package for the next three years was mentioned as a bolster to the state's reform agenda, aiming to empower the private sector, enhance economic competitiveness, and improve the business climate.

Madbouly also referenced Standard & Poor's recent upgrade of Egypt's outlook from stable to positive, interpreting it as an affirmation of the country's reform trajectory.

Recent governmental decisions, in collaboration with the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE), have positively shifted international perspectives on Egypt's economy, with expectations of further improvements.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed his daily coordination with the CBE Governor, expressing confidence in the progress of Egypt's economic file and reiterating the nation's stride towards stability and reform.