Dubai Stock Exchange cuts share of Nasdaq via secondary offering, Touma Bravo becomes top investor

(MENAFN) Nasdaq experienced a significant decline of over two percent in late trading on Tuesday following the announcement of a secondary offering of shares. This offering aimed to facilitate the Dubai Stock Exchange's reduction of its minority stake in the American stock exchange. As the largest single shareholder in Nasdaq, the Dubai Stock Exchange disclosed its intention to decrease its ownership from 15.5 percent to 10.8 percent.



The specifics of the secondary offering were outlined in a statement released after Tuesday's market close. Approximately 26.96 million Nasdaq shares are set to be sold by the Dubai Stock Exchange as part of this transaction. Prior to this development, Nasdaq shares had closed the regular session with a notable increase of 3.6 percent, reaching USD62.46 per share.



Further details emerged in a separate statement from Nasdaq regarding the offering price set by the Dubai Stock Exchange at USD59 per share. This offering is expected to yield approximately USD1.6 billion for the Dubai Stock Exchange upon completion. Following the conclusion of the secondary offering, Bourse Dubai will transition to become the second largest shareholder in Nasdaq.



In a notable shift, the American private equity firm Toma Bravo is slated to become the largest shareholder in Nasdaq, acquiring a 12.5 percent stake in the American stock exchange. This acquisition will amount to approximately 71.6 million shares, solidifying Toma Bravo's position as a significant player in the Nasdaq market landscape.

