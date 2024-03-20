China's Gathering Place For Innovative Medical Products: VBEF's 8Th Future Healthcare Ecological Fair Will Be Held In Beijing Soon

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) Chongqing, China – In 2024, the 8th Future Healthcare Ecological Fair, with the theme of“New Youth”, will be hosted by VB100, Vcbeat, VB Research, and VBdata, and will be jointly sponsored by Zhongguancun Development Group and Tianjin Binhai Zhongguancun Science and Technology Park Management Committee. It will be held grandly at the Beijing Beiren Yichuang International Convention and Exhibition Center from May 7th to 10th, 2024.

This exhibition will have in-depth exchanges with participants through a“forum + exhibition + list + awards + press conference” system. It will build an exhibition area of 10,000 square meters and hold more than 40 forums and closed-door meetings at the same time to showcase China's medical innovations. The results interpret future trends to global medical innovators, demonstrate the linkage and cooperation between China's medical innovation technology and industry to the world, provide medical innovative products and solutions to the world, and demonstrate the true power of medical innovation.

Vcbeat, founded in 2014, is China's leading medical and health industry research and media platform. It continues to track and study the changes in the medical and health industry under global technological changes, and conducts research and reports on the policies, capital, companies, and figures that promote industry development. Based on the past 10 years of deep cultivation in the field of medical innovation, it has covered and conducted in-depth research on more than 10,000 medical innovation companies. In 2024, Vcbeat will upgrade the Future Medical Top 100 Conference held for seven consecutive years to the VBEF Future Healthcare Ecological Fair to help China's medical innovation industry accelerate the growth and promote a new medical innovation ecosystem.







The 2024 VBEF exhibition has many highlights: Firstly, it has 3 main forums and more than 40 theme forums, including oral field, ophthalmology, anti-aging, cardiovascular, brain science, AI pharmaceuticals, cell gene therapy, digital therapy, AI medical imaging, orthopedics, synthetic biology, nuclear medicine, transformation of scientific research results and other popular fields forums. In multiple matchmaking sessions, more than 500 distinguished guests shared the latest products and technologies in medical technology, industry trends, annual strategies, and business innovations. Secondly, we provide opportunities for resource links: 5 exhibition areas, 100+ new product launches, 300+ product launches, 500+ investment institutions, 15,000+ visitors, and a cutting-edge product selection list. Participants can easily seek cooperation, expand the market, and deepen Link to industry groups. Lastly, we provide opportunities for global linkage: Vcbeat will invite dealers, agents, and channel operators from 10+ countries and regions to link up with global cooperative media to tell the Chinese innovation, present a true, three-dimensional, and comprehensive China, and jointly hope for new medical innovations.

At this exhibition, China's innovative products can be displayed and seen in a centralized manner, realizing the self-growth of innovative products, thereby building a launch site for China's new products, new strategies, and new clinical trials, a place for the generation of new ideas, and a new standard. As an output place, as well as an information gathering place for technology innovators, agents, distributors, and users, it not only provides a window for the Chinese market, but also for Belt and Road countries and even the world to systematically see China's innovative products. Up to now, more than 500 companies and products have signed up for the selection of the medical and health industry innovation list. It is expected that more than 200 medical innovation companies will participate in the exhibition and release 100 core innovative products on site.

Many professional guests in the field of life and health at home and abroad are confirmed to attend the forum, such as Deng Zixin, academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, honorary dean of the School of Life Science and Technology of Shanghai Jiao Tong University, director of the State Key Laboratory of Microbial Metabolism; member of the Party Committee and Deputy Director of the Hainan Provincial Health Commission, Zhang Yuhui, Member of the Party Committee and Deputy Director of the Health Development Research Center of the National Health Commission; Richard Hobbs, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Oxford, Head of the Department of Primary Health Care and Health Sciences, Nuffield Chair Professor, and Director of the Oxford Digital Health Institute; Professor of Biomaterials Science at the University of Birmingham Professor Liam Grover, Director of the Institute of Medical Technology; Xie Chen, Deputy Director of the Strategic Development Department of the Institute of Global Health Development of Peking University; and international partners from Australia, Ireland, Belgium, Germany, Canada, Spain, Indonesia, etc. confirmed their participation.

