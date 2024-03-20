Dollarmoon (DMOON), The First Cryptocurrency Using The Value Leading System, To List On Bitmart Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) BitMart, a global digital asset trading platform, will list DollarMoon (DMOON) on March 20, 2024, for all BitMart users. The DMOON/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 09:00 (UTC).







DollarMoon is not just another crypto project; it's a groundbreaking venture designed for sustained growth and investor benefit:

– Hyper-Deflationary Nature: With 50% of its total supply already burned, DollarMoon commits to reducing its supply over time, enhancing token value for holders. Next burn event is coming soon after the listing.

– Value Leading System: A novel approach where each X10 step in price unlocks new development phases and triggers significant burn events, ensuring continuous project evolution and investment appreciation.

– Passive Income Streams: DollarMoon rewards its community with direct BNB rewards for DEX holders of 10k tokens and USDT rewards for all BitMart users, making it even better for the long-term holding.

– Certik Audited: Assurance of security and integrity, backed by one of the industry's most trusted audit firms, CertiK.

Why DollarMoon Stands Out?

Beyond its innovative mechanisms, DollarMoon's approach to community rewards and its strategic roadmap makes a difference in a crowded market. With Bitmart being their first CEX listing, they're laying the groundwork for future expansions, with more CEX listings on the horizon. The team is actively exploring additional partnerships that will bring more exposure and enhance the utility of DMOON.

Community-Centric Approach: DollarMoon is committed to transparent communication, engaging the holders in governance, and providing real value through our passive income features. Their success is deeply connected to the active participation and support of their community members.



This is an invitation to be part of a dynamic and growing project. With DollarMoon, you're not just investing in a token; you're joining a movement towards creating a more rewarding and sustainable crypto future.

Get ready to trade DMOON on BitMart today and be part of our exciting journey ahead. Stay tuned for more updates, and let's reach new heights together with DollarMoon.

About BitMart

BitMart Exchange is a premier global digital assets trading platform. With millions of users worldwide and ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinMarketCap . BitMart currently offers 1000+ trading pairs with one of the lowest trading fees in the industry. Constantly evolving and growing, BitMart is interested in crypto's potential to drive innovation and promote financial inclusion. To learn more about BitMart, visit their Website , follow their X (Twitter) , or join their Telegram for updates, news, and promotions. Download BitMart App to trade anytime, anywhere.

